Three Thornhill High School pupils test Covid-19 positive

Three pupils at Thornhill High School in Gweru have tested Covid-19 positive. The outbreak follows another one at Anderson High School early this year.

The latest three cases are asymptomatic. Pupils and teachers are waiting for their results while contact tracing is currently underway.

Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education communication and advocacy director, Mr Taungana Ndoro confirmed the Covid-19 outbreak at the school.

“Yes, I can confirm that Thornhill high school in Gweru has been hit by cases of Covid-19. Three pupils tested positive. They are all asymptomatic and contact tracing is ongoing,” he said.

School headmaster Mr Solomon Mukora told parents on Thursday that three pupils tested positive to Covid-19 and several others are being tested at a local hospital, while some are waiting for the results.

“The Ministry of Health and Child care is assisting us with how to manage the situation at the school in light of the confirmed cases.

However, we are not going to close the school and send students home. All students are going to be monitored while they continue learning and those who are sick will be treated attending lessons,” he said.

Last year, the Government set up Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) that have proved effective in dealing with Covid outbreaks at learning institutions. The SOPs prohibit hugs, handshakes and sharing of desks in schools.

Break and lunch time must be staggered to prevent crowding by learners while sporting activities are banned.

A classroom should only accommodate a maximum of 35 pupils to ensure social distancing.

Schools opened for the first term of the year in March after a Covid-19 precautionary delay of three months following warnings of a potential third wave.

As part of the wider measures to reduce the spread of Covid-19, the Government has directed schools with a higher number of students to implement a rotational timetable that allows pupils to attend class on different days to allow them to practice social distancing. The Chronicle