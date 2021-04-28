Khama Billiat in pain

By Blessing Malinganiza

Khama Billiat’s manager Godfrey Vokal Bakasa says the player is in pain after suffering an injury in the game against Mamelodi Sundowns at the weekend.

As of yesterday afternoon, Billiat was awaiting results of a scan to ascertain the extent of the injury.

The 30-year-old, who recently recovered from a leg injury he suffered in January, limped off the field after 43 minutes following a nasty tackle by Sundowns’ Andile Jali earlier in the game.

“I’ve been talking to him, he is in pain. The injury is on the same place as last time. We are hopeful that it’s not that bad and we are waiting for scan results set to be out later today. His club doctors are handling the issue so they will tell him the impact of the injury and for how long he will be out.

“But we believe in God and pray that he will heal soon,” he said.

Khama returned to competitive action last month after being out of action since January this year following an injury during Amakhosi’s 2-0 defeat to Maritzburg United.

He has scored one goal since his return. He scored a crucial goal against Guinea’s Horoya in the CAF Champions league, which saw his team march on to the quarter-finals. H-Metro