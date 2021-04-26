Reprieve for second-hand vehicle importers

Importers of second-hand light vehicles over 10-years-old now have up to end of May to clear their cars without requiring permits from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce to allow all cars bought before the new regulations to be cleared before the regulations are strictly applied.

Following the gazetting of Statutory Instrument 89 of 2021 on April 2 all second-hand vehicles 10-years-old or over, except a limited range of heavy commercial vehicles, need individual import licences issued by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

In a statement issued last week, Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza said her ministry, in collaboration with the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra), came up with an administrative transitional arrangement to facilitate the clearance and speedy processing of these vehicles.

This administrative arrangement will apply from 22 April 2021 to 31st of May 2021, by which date all vehicles bought on or before 2 April 2021, should have been imported into the country. The Herald