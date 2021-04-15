Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

BizarreCrimes & CourtsLocal

Man gets community service for abusing corpse

19,127

By Prosper Dembedza

Harare magistrate Mr Sheunesu Matova has sentenced a man who sexually abused a corpse at a funeral to perform 315 hours of community service at Epworth Police Station.

Harare Magistrates Court
Harare Magistrates Court

In his ruling, Mr Matova said he had considered that Big Sipiliano of Epworth was a first offender.

Mr Matova also considered that Sipiliano was a family man.

Related Articles

Police hunt for abuser of 13-year-old girl

19,976

Vatican to publish probe into disgraced ex-cardinal…

8,074

16 years jail for ex-wife rape

36,293

Nigeria police say over 300 ‘abused’ students…

15,908

The court heard that on January 2, an informant was attending a funeral with other neighbours in a room where the body lay in state.

Sipiliano got inside the room and said: “Musikana uyu ndakabvira kare ndichimuda. Dai ndakatorara naye hangu achiri mupenyu, manje hazviperi zvakadaro.” (I have always loved this woman. I wish I had slept with her before her death).

It was the State’s case that Sipiliano went on to uncover the body and said the lady was still looking beautiful.

He lay on the corpse and made sexually suggestive moves with his clothes on. The Herald

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments