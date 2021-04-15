Man gets community service for abusing corpse

By Prosper Dembedza

Harare magistrate Mr Sheunesu Matova has sentenced a man who sexually abused a corpse at a funeral to perform 315 hours of community service at Epworth Police Station.

In his ruling, Mr Matova said he had considered that Big Sipiliano of Epworth was a first offender.

Mr Matova also considered that Sipiliano was a family man.

The court heard that on January 2, an informant was attending a funeral with other neighbours in a room where the body lay in state.

Sipiliano got inside the room and said: “Musikana uyu ndakabvira kare ndichimuda. Dai ndakatorara naye hangu achiri mupenyu, manje hazviperi zvakadaro.” (I have always loved this woman. I wish I had slept with her before her death).

It was the State’s case that Sipiliano went on to uncover the body and said the lady was still looking beautiful.

He lay on the corpse and made sexually suggestive moves with his clothes on. The Herald