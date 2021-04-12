PSL clubs ready for action

By Ricky Zililo

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) is ready to roll, with all but one club, Yadah FC yet to conduct the mandatory Covid-19 tests required for clubs to start training.

All clubs are required to do Covid-19 tests before resuming any form of training.

Traditional giants Highlanders and Dynamos, who will face off in the 41st Independence Day celebrations trophy on April 18, were among the last clubs to do the mandatory tests on Friday.

A well-wisher donated testing kits to Bosso after the club’s members had taken the initiative to fundraise to cover the players’ Covid-19 tests.

PSL chief executive officer Kennedy Ndebele commended clubs for ensuring that football returns by funding their own Covid-19 tests.

“The clubs have shown great commitment and we appreciate their efforts. Seventeen teams had by Saturday done their Covid-19 tests and we’re hopeful that the only remaining team, Yadah FC will do so soon,” said Ndebele.

The PSL has proposed that competitive action resumes on the weekend of May 15-16.

The topflight league’s resumption starts with a mini-league competition, with the PSL grouping teams into four pools to cut clubs’ costs.

The cluster competition will be hosted in four cities, with teams not travelling to other cities and towns for action, saving massively on transport costs.

Pool A is made up of six teams, Caps United, Dynamos, Harare City, Herentals, Yadah and ZPC Kariba, with Pool B consisting of Bulawayo teams, Bulawayo Chiefs, Bulawayo City, Chicken Inn and Highlanders.

Manica Diamonds, Tenax, Black Rhinos and Cranborne Bullets make up Pool C and Pool D based in Zvishavane has FC Platinum, Ngezi Platinum Stars, Triangle United and Whawha.

The PSL wants the competition played in a round-robin format with the winners of each group proceeding to the semi-finals. The final will then be played at a venue to be agreed with the sponsors.

All matches will be played behind closed doors as gatherings of more than 50 people are still banned as part of Government’s cocktail of measures to minimise and prevent Covid-19 infections. The Chronicle