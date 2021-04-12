3 MDC Alliance activists denied bail for chanting “Ahoi Macomrades Ahoi” in solidarity with Mako

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Courts |

Harare Magistrate Dennis Mangosi has denied bail to three MDC Alliance officials, Ngonidzashe Mupfumba, Patrick Shumba and Kudakwashe Butau who were arrested last week in connection with a solidarity protest for incarcerated activist Makomborero Haruzivishe.

Haruzivishe was sentenced last week by Magistrate Judith Taruvinga on charges of inciting public violence in connection with a demonstration that happened last year when vendors attacked the police.

Mupfumba, Shumba and Butau were arrested at the Magistrates’ Court after they attended the session in support of Haruzivishe.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) claim the trio was charged for disorderly conduct after chanting a slogan “Ahoi Macomrades Ahoi”.

“Harare Magistrate Dennis Mangosi denies bail to Ngonidzashe Mupfumba Patrick Shumba& Kudakwashe Butau, arrested last Tuesday for allegedly chanting the slogan “Ahoi Macomrades Ahoi” as @PoliceZimbabwe attempted to disperse them after attending @MakomboreroH court session

“In denying the trio bail, Magistrate Mangosi stated that they had a case to answer hence releasing them on bail will jeopardise the administration/interests of justice,” ZLHR said in a statement.

In sentencing Haruzivishe, the Magistrate initially slapped him with a 24-months jail sentence on the first count, with 10 months suspended.

On the second count, he was handed a 12-month prison term before 6 months were suspended. He will effectively serve 14 months in prison. Nehanda Radio