Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira joins Jay Z’s Roc Nation Sports

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Sports |

Rugby star Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira has become the latest athlete to join Jay Z’s sports management agency, ROC Nation.

The Rugby world cup winning springbok joins his fellow team mate, Captain Siya Kolisi who was signed last year in November.

ROC nation announced his recruitment through an Instagram post as they referred to him as an ‘Icon’ and a ‘legend.’

In a video posted on Beast’s Instagram post and ROC Nation’s page, Beast is welcomed to the family by American Basketball player Jalen Rose.

‘Warrup dawg Beast it’s Jalen Rose, just wanna say welcome to the family,’ said Rose in the video.

Posting the same video on his Instagram page, Beast captioned it saying, “Wow super excited to be part of @RocNationsports. Can’t wait to do things with the Roc Family.”

Beast is the most capped front-row player in South African international rugby, having played 117 times for the Boks. He made his debut in 2008 before winning the famous 2009 B&I Lions series.

He also holds the record for the most Super Rugby Caps with 159 caps for the Sharks, who entered a strategic partnership with Roc nation earlier this year.