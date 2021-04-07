Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Killer T and Freeman show in SA stopped by police

By Savious Kwinika

A concert by Zimdancehall duo, Killer T and Freeman, is among events impacted by a crackdown by authorities against revellers flouting Covid-19 regulations in neighbouring South Africa.

Freeman, Killer T and Nox Guni
The show at the jam-packed Baseline, in Newtown, Johannesburg on Good Friday was held amid inadequate sanitizing, masks and social-distancing.

It came to an abrupt end when the South African Police Service (SAPS) intervened and dispersed both artistes and revellers. South African authorities heightened the crackdown against partying and so-called super-spreader events this past weekend to prevent a third wave of Covid-19 in the country, which is the worst affected by the pandemic on the continent.

Gauteng is the epicentre of the pandemic in South Africa. Controversy aside, the Zimbabwean artistic pair rounded-up their musical tour of South Africa with a sterling performance on Saturday night in Kempton Park, east of Johannesburg.

The who-is-who of the entertainment industry among the Zimbabwean community in South Africa attended.

Despite the Covid-19 infection threats, high-spirited pleasure seekers were cheerful, lively, danced, sang and made merry when Killer T graced the stage first in this four-hour musical session.

“I’m here to enjoy my Easter, and love these two artistes (Killer T and Freeman),” said Zimbabwean businessman Method Mandebvu of Kew, Johannesburg.

Echoing same sentiments was Memory Matavire of Greenstone, who said: “Music brings joy to the heart, and I love dancing, especially to Zimdancehall music.” The Herald

