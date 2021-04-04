Menacing touts jailed six months

By Thupeyo Muleya

Four touts who were recently caught on camera harassing an elderly woman at Dulivhadzimu Long Distance Bus Terminus in Beitbridge have been jailed for an effective six months.

The four, Maxwell Kamuda (42), Lazarus Chingova (44), Michael Mlambo (35) and Worry Muranda were arrested last Tuesday following a meeting between the police and intercity bus operators in the border town. The quartet which was jointly charged for being public nuisance was convicted on their own plea of guilty by Beitbridge resident magistrate Mr Toyindepi Zhou.

They will serve six months in jail after the court conditionally suspended four months of the 10 months imprisonment for five years. Prosecuting, Mr Ronald Mugwagwa said charges against the four arose on 23 March.

The accused persons, he said harassed an elderly woman at Dulivhadzimu Long Distance Bus Terminus and they were caught on camera. The court further heard that Kamuda and crew handed themselves over to the police following a meeting between the police and inter-city bus operators.

The meeting discussed the harassment of travellers at the hands of bus crews among other cross cutting issues. Meanwhile, the Beitbridge Transport Association (Beita) has condemned the conduct by some bus crews at Dulivhadzimu bus terminus.

“We condemn any form of barbarism in all ranks and as Beita working together with the police and council we will ensure that there is order and sanity in all ranks in Beitbridge.

In addition, we will make sure that all by-laws are followed, public service vehicles are registered and paying fully their taxes/fees, we are not going to rest until there is a smooth flow of traffic in Beitbridge as it is the face of the nation,” said Beita chairman Mr Kudakwashe Garaipasi. The Sunday News