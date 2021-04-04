Zesa cables thief battles for life

By Judith Phiri

A man is battling for life at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo after he was severely burnt while trying to steal Zesa electric cables in Rangemore yesterday.

Bulawayo acting chief fire officer Mr Linos Phiri said they received a call from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) at about 8 am about a man who had been burnt while attempting to steal Zesa copper cables.

“I can confirm that an unidentified man who is likely to be aged around 25 years had been electrocuted. When the ambulance arrived, the man was unconscious and he was taken to Mpilo Hospital where he is under police guard.

More information is yet to be availed about the man,” said Mr Phiri.

Residents who saw the electrocuted man circulated the images on WhatsApp and also alerted Zesa officials as well as the police.

The man’s T-shirt had been burnt, his upper body was also burnt and his head had sustained scars. There was also a pair of pliers which the man was probably using to cut the cables. The Sunday News