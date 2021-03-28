Trevor ‘Hell Commander’ Mbizvo involved in “terrible accident” – Ms Shally

By Staff Reporter | Nehanda Showbiz |

Ginimbi’s former manager Shaleen Nullens affectionately known as Ms Shally has confirmed that her boyfriend, socialite and businessman Trevor ‘Hell Commander’ Mbizvo was involved in “a terrible accident last night when he was driving the Lamborghini Huracan.”

Ms Shally posted a message on Instagram saying; “It’s been a walk filled with challenges, the news is true my love @the_hell_commander had a terrible accident last night when he was driving the Lamborghini Huracan.

“One very precious life was lost and the hell commander is in hospital suffering from a few injuries. A lot has been happening lately but we would appreciate your support and also allow us to mourn our close friend we lost. Please keep us in your prayers.”

A few weeks ago Ms Shally got a brand new Range Rover from Mbizvo as an “Im Sorry” gesture after he cheated on her with singer Tytan’s ex lover, Injuzu.

Ms Shally recently moved back to South Africa after the death of Ginimbi in 2020. Her move to SA sparked rumors that she had been kicked out of the Domboshava mansion by Ginimbi’s ex-lover Zodwa Mkandla. Shally rebutted the rumors saying moving back to SA was a ‘personal decision.”

“I was living with Genius not because I was homeless. When Genius was buried, I flew back to South Africa the next day because I can’t live in that house without him, every corner of that house holds precious memories,” read part of her statement. Nehanda Radio