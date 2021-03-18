Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

VP Chiwenga receives his second jab

By Rumbidzayi Zinyuke

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga this morning received his second shot of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga receives his second jab of Sinopharm vaccine from Sister Thandiwe Mpofu at Wilkins Clinic
Vice President Constantino Chiwenga receives his second jab of Sinopharm vaccine from Sister Thandiwe Mpofu at Wilkins Clinic

The VP received his vaccine at Wilkins Hospital in Harare where he urged Zimbabweans to embrace the programme.

He commended the speed with which the process is now being handled.

VP Chiwenga said the expansion of staff carrying out the vaccination process to include medical staff from local authorities, uniformed forces and retirees would help to make the roll out faster.

“If we are to achieve our target of vaccinating 60 percent of the population, we have to do it faster and have the manpower to do it,” he said. The Herald

