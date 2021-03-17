Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Tanzania announces the death of President John Pombe Magufuli

President John Magufuli of Tanzania, possibly the single most vehement COVID denier among global leaders, has just passed away from COVID.

Tanzanian President John Magufuli
Tanzanian President John Magufuli

In a televised address on Wednesday night, Tanzania vice-president Samia Suluhu Hassan said that Magufuli had died of heart complications.

Hassan said that Magufuli was hospitalised on March 6 at the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute.

She also announced that the country would get into a 14-day period of mourning as arrangements for the burial are made.

During this period, all flags in Tanzania will fly at half-mast, Hassan announced.

