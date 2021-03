By Blessings Chidakwa

Prosecutor General Mr Kumbirai Hodzi has this morning received his first jab of Covid-19 vaccine at his offices in Harare.

Speaking shortly after being vaccinated by Harare City Council officials led by head of epidemiology and disease control Dr Kudzai Masunda, Mr Hodzi said he was happy to get the vaccine.

“This is an affirmation of the confidence we have in the drugs that have been imported by Government and the public must also follow suit,” he said. The Herald