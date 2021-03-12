Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Slain Tapiwa Makore’s father duped

By Nyore Madzianike

A Harare man has admitted to conning the father of the murdered Murehwa boy Tapiwa Makore, of money he wanted to use in hiring a car to Malawi to track the missing head of his child.

Mr Munyaradzi Makore
Prince Gerald Mukumba admitted to duping Mr Munyaradzi Makore of $4 500 and US$125 he paid him towards hiring the car to travel to Malawi.

Mukumba told Harare magistrate Mr Sheunesu Matova that he failed to secure the car for Mr Makore because of the Covid-19 national lockdown.

“I was given the money to hire the car to travel to Malawi, but failed because of the lockdown,” he said.

The matter has been briefly stood down for plea recording. The Herald

