Returning home from SA was a blessing in disguise: Gospel artiste Cheya

By Thupeyo Muleya

Beitbridge-based gospel artiste, Hermish Cheya’s relocation from South Africa to Zimbabwe has become a blessing after he managed to pull resources to record his second album this year.



The musician who was formerly based in Cape Town has since 2016, been struggling to make it in the music industry in the neighbouring country.

Although he tried to make inroads after enlisting the assistance of renowned gospel diva, Deborah Fraser, releasing a second album in that country became an elusive dream. He then retraced his footsteps to Beitbridge in 2017.

“Although the first album fared well on the market, I’d been failing to record a second album. I only revived my music career in 2020 after having moved to Beitbridge in 2017,” said Cheya.

The soft-spoken artiste who is a die-hard Dendera fan said he started working on his latest offering, Nhare, last year and was only able to release it in February this year.

The album is loaded with eight tracks – Nhare, Garaipano, Chitenderano, Wandisimudza, Restoration, Hatina Nhamo, Buruka Mweya and Munyengeri.

“I’m grateful to the people at Southern Border Studios as they helped me find my feet again after having taken a sabbatical for four years. The title track is an encouragement for people to stick to God no matter the challenges they’ll be experiencing. People must find comfort in the presence of God,” said Cheya.

He said the album was loaded with songs performed in various genres including the famous Dendera beat.

The song Garaipano, which has a Dendera beat, Cheya said has been well received.

He added that most of the songs are loaded with praise and social commentary issues.

“I’ve already started working on videos for Nhare, Garaipano, and Munyengeri which will be on the market soon. My experience in both Zimbabwe and South Africa has taught me life skills and this has been the drive for me to keep pushing for success,” said Cheya.

All the songs, he said were recorded as singles until he produced enough to make up an album.

Cheya said his wish is to see more budding artistes in the border town getting enough exposure and airplay on radios and television. This, he said, will build their confidence to produce good music and compete equally with those from other towns countrywide.

“My belief is that you don’t have to travel to be recognised, but working hard and producing quality products will give you the desired results.” The Chronicle