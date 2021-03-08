Zimbabwean author, 64, survives on begging on the streets of Scotland

By Keith Mlauzi

64-year-old Zimbabwean author Michael Donaldson Mhike is surviving on begging on the streets of Glasgow, Scotland according to a video that is circulating online.

A video posted by the Zimbabwe Voice website on Twitter shows Mhike narrating his ordeal. He says he has been in Scotland for the past 17-years and he’s been surviving on begging since 2016.

“I’ve been living in Scotland for 17-years. I survive on begging. In the past 5 hours I have made only 6 pounds so far. I keep a heater by my side to keep my hands warm because I will be sitting here for a very long time,” said Mhike in the video.

“I am not allowed to work, that’s why I am begging. I just lost my brother and I am the last surviving father in the family. All the widows in my family in Africa look up to me to provide,” he added.

Mhike did not reveal which part of Zimbabwe he comes from but a source claiming to be close to him told the Zimbabwe Voice that the man is from Sanyati in Mashonaland West.

He has written two books which are available on amazon. The books are titled, “My life in Africa: Running out of Gold” and another one titled “Walking into a Pub in Glasgow: You May not be interested”. He also promised to deliver his third book soon.

“I have got two books which are available on Amazon and I am yet to write the epic one which is the third one.”