Mamombe files Z$10 million lawsuit against govt, police over pictures

By Gibson Nyikadzino | Nehanda Courts |

HARARE West legislator Joanah Mamombe has filed a Z$10 million dollar lawsuit against the Zimbabwean government and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).

The youthful legislator filed the suit Friday claiming her dignity was “impaired” after a police chief superintendent, one Phillip from the police’s forensic department, circulated Mamombe’s pictures taken as evidence in a criminal investigation.

Mamombe says the claim for damages is a “result of the unwarranted and malicious affront to her dignity and insult against her” by a member of the ZRP.

When the pictures were taken, Mamombe along with her two colleagues Netsai Marowa and Cecilia Chimbiri, were admitted at Parktown hospital after they had been allegedly abducted, sexually violated and tortured by suspected state agents last May.

Through her counsel from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), Mamombe claims that one of the defendants, chief superintendent Phillip, injured her persona by publishing the images on social media platforms.

The facts giving rise to the claim emanate from a May 13 incident that Mamombe and her friends were abducted hence the police undertook to investigate the matter to ascertain the veracity of Mamombe’s abduction claim.

While in hospital, chief superintendent Phillip went on to take photos of Mamombe on May 15 purportedly as part of gathering evidence, telling Mamombe to “remove clothing to expose the various sections of the body so she would capture them.”

Three days later, Mamombe discovered that photographs that “been captured in strict confidence were circulating on various social media platforms that included Twitter handles” of various individuals.

“As a direct consequence of the sensitive photographs being unlawfully circulated on various social media platforms, the plaintiff’s dignity was impaired.

“The circulation of the plaintiff’s sensitive photographs was made without reasonable grounds and therefore negligent, malicious and unlawful,” her lawyers said.

The defendants have ten days to file their responses with the High Court. Nehanda Radio