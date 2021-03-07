Accident victims identified

By Emmanuel Kafe

Thirteen accident victims who died in two separate road accidents which occurred in Manicaland and Mashonaland Provinces on Friday have been identified.

Among the seven people who perished in Manicaland when their pick-up truck collided head-on with a fuel tanker at the 67km peg along the Mutare-Nyanga Road — were four Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) officers, two civilians and an inmate.

Police identified the four ZPCS officers as Mango Chakanyuka (42), Maluvani John (38), Rima Moses (40) and Faith Nyapokoto (age not ascertained).

Two civilians — Alice Joma (42) and Ruvarashe Karairwa (20) — also lost their lives together with an inmate Anesu Muusha (48).

Two other inmates survived the fatal accident and are currently at Bonda Mission Hospital.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the driver of the fuel tanker encroached into the lane of an oncoming Nissan NP300 which had nine people on board, resulting in a head on collision.

In the separate accident that occurred at the 135km peg along the Harare-Mukumbura Road, police said five victims have so far been identified.

“The victims’ names are Moline Dzihwa (18), Faith Kanakembizi (40), Cynthia Gombarashama (13), Tendai Washaya (7) and Blessmore Nhamburo whose age was yet to be confirmed.

“One of the victims has not been identified so far,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

The accident occurred after a motorist who was driving a BMW motor vehicle towards Mt Darwin struck and killed six people. Two cars racing each other mowed down 7 people to death in an RTA at Goora Business Centre on the Bindura-Mt Darwin Highway. All seven were pedestrians who had just alighted from a kombi, on their way for prayers. A well-known gold buyer is involved.

One person was injured and taken to Mt Darwin Hospital.

The bodies of the deceased are at Mt Darwin Hospital mortuary awaiting post mortem.

Asst Comm Nyathi appealed to all motorists to be observant, exercise caution and avoid speeding during this wet period. The Sunday Mail