Woman’s charges upgraded to rape

A woman arrested in Harare last week on charges of aggravated indecent assault of a 13-year-old boy from Houghton Park in Harare, after linking up with him on an internet dating site, now faces charges of rape.

Precious Teya (26) was initially charged with aggravated indecent assault for allegedly being intimate with a minor before the charge was raised to rape. Under the codification of criminal law rape is a gender neutral crime.

Yesterday her lawyers appeared before High Court judge Justice Davison Foroma seeking bail pending trial of their client but the hearing was postponed to today.

Teya was not formally charged with aggravated indecent assault when she appeared before Harare provincial magistrate Mrs Vongai Guwuriro a week ago and was remanded in custody to April 21 with only the High Court able to entertain a bail application,

Charges against Teya arose on February 22, when the boy went on a dating site and selected Teya.

The two started chatting on WhatsApp, where Teya listed the services she offers. She charged the boy US$20 for sex.

The 13-year-old boy then invited Teya to his parents’ house on the following day, according to the State.

The court heard that the boy asked Teya to bring sleeping tablets that he intended to give to his siblings so that they would be asleep when the two were together.

Upon arrival, Teya allegedly asked the boy to pay US$20 for the taxi and later gave him the sleeping tablets.

It is said that the boy changed his mind and asked Teya to return to Chitungwiza, but she allegedly refused and forced herself on the boy. Teya allegedly sexually assaulted the boy once before demanding US$120 for the services. The Herald