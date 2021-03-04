Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Khanyi Mbau’s brand manager Dylan Kardashian committed suicide

Zimbabwean social media influencer Dylan Musanhu affectionately known as Dylan Kardashian who was managing South African television personality Khanyi Mbau’s brand, committed suicide on his birthday, last week.

Dylan Kardashian (born: Dylan Musanhu)
The reason which led to him committing suicide is yet to be established. Dylan was the creative director, influencer and brand manager to Khanyi Mbau.

It is believed that in November 2014 when Khanyi Mbau started her talk show “Katch it With Khanyi” on e.tv. Dylan, who was in his first year of Media Studies, designed for her ‘better’ looking artwork for the show which he sent to her and her boyfriend via Instagram.

She loved the design and recruited him.

From there on Dylan created a website for Khanyi – his first-ever- and started managing the Khanyi Mbau brand all the way from England. In October 2013, American rapper Nicki Minaj posted a photo of her and Dylan side by side (regrammed) on her Instagram profile and the photograph quickly received over 60,000 “likes”.

Other celebrities who recognised his Instagram work include reality TV stars Snooki, Kim and Khloe Kardashian.

In January 2016, Dylan was one of the social media stars to kick off the E! Red Carpet season at the Golden Globes Watch Along Party held in London.

In September 2017, Dylan attended the 10 Year Anniversary celebration launch of Keeping Up With The Kardashians hosted by E! Entertainment in London. The Herald.

