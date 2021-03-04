AmaZulu a sleeping giant waking up, says Benni McCarthy

By Eshlin Vedan

Amazulu coach Benni McCarthy indicated that he appreciates his players’ hard work following their 1-0 win over SuperSport United at the Jonsson Kings Park Stadium in Durban on Tuesday.

The result took Usuthu’s unbeaten run in the Premiership to eight games.

“I’m absolutely delighted for the boys. The players always work hard and give me everything they’ve got,” said McCarthy.

“I think the game was perfect. We dominated midfield and executed our plans to perfection. We know that they’ve got a good midfield with the two young players, namely Sipho Mbule and Teboho Mokoena, who are future Bafana Bafana stars.

“My midfield totally dominated. Xola Mlambo, Siyethemba Sithebe and Makhehlene Makhaula were excellent.”

What was also particularly impressive is that Usuthu denied SuperSport good scoring opportunities.

Although SuperSport came to life in the second half, AmaZulu goalkeeper Veli Mothwa was only forced into action for the first time in the game in the 64th minute when he collected a free-kick which was barely threatening.

SuperSport striker Bradley Grobler, who has netted 13 times so far this season to lead the league scoring chart, was barely a threat to the AmaZulu defence and his teammates also could not supply him with good service.

“My only criticism of our performance today is the fact that we did not score more than one goal and we gave ourselves a bit of pressure to soak up towards the end,” said McCarthy.

“Knowing SuperSport, they are always going to push, press and put teams under pressure. They will use the long-ball tactic, which they used well.

“If we scored two to three more goals, we could have enjoyed the game more, but I think that’s the excitement of the Premiership – it’s on the edge of your seat.

“I’m delighted that our players are getting better.

“We are showing that we are a sleeping giant that is slowly waking up.”

Usuthu’s decisive goal came in the first half following excellent work from creative linchpin Augustine Mulenga, who beat a few SuperSport defenders before setting up Siphelele Mthembu for a simple tap-in.

AmaZulu will next be in action against Chippa United at Jonsson Kings Park next Wednesday. IOL Sport.