Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

HealthFeaturedLocal

I have no vaccine side effects – VP Chiwenga

29,231

By Mukudzei Chingwere

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has said the negativity around Covid-19 vaccination is a function of misconceptions and mistaken belief as he has not encountered any side effects after taking the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine.

Zimbabwean Vice-President and Health Minister Constantino Chiwenga receives a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination in Harare, Zimbabwe, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Zimbabwean Vice-President and Health Minister Constantino Chiwenga receives a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination in Harare, Zimbabwe, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

VP Chiwenga, who is also the Minister of Health and Child Care, was the first Zimbabwean to receive a jab of the vaccine locally two weeks ago when the Government began the first phase of an elaborate vaccination programme aimed at achieving a 60 percent herd immunity.

Speaking to journalists at his Kaguvi offices this morning, VP Chiwenga urged the rest of the citizenry to take up the jab when an opportunity is presented.

Related Articles

Marry Chiwenga office wall razed to the ground in…

98,454

Six prison officers succumb to Covid-19

29,695

Courts resume normal operations

19,072

Schools to re-open on March 15

28,131

“I didn’t feel anything at all and I am okay. As you have seen I am working and I am fit 100 percent.

“There is nothing wrong with this vaccine, the vaccine is intended to save lives,” said VP Chiwenga. The Herald

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments