US based keeper Mukuruva charmed by national team selection

By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa | Nehanda Sports |

United States based Zimbabwean goalkeeper Tatenda Mukuruva has indicated that he is excited to be back in the Warriors fold.

The goalie is among coach Zdravko Logarušić’s 38-man squad that was officially announced by the local football mother body, ZIFA, yesterday.

He took to his facebook page to express his excitement.

“#Back at it. So happy to be selected in the National Team Squad for 2021 AFCON qualifiers. God’s time is always perfect,” Mukuruva shared on his facebook page.

At the age of 21, the former Cape Town City goal minder represented Zimbabwe at the prestigious AFCON finals in Gabon in 2017 under former Warriors gaffer, Callisto Pasuwa.

He played all the three matches in Gabon, though Pasuwa’s predecessors have overlooked him.

In the previous edition of the AFCON tournament in Egypt in 2019, Elvis Chipezeze, Edmore Sibanda together with George Chigova were the selected Warriors goalkeepers.

Mukuruva missed out as coach Sunday Chidzambwa did not select him in the final 23-man squad.

Nonetheless, the 25-year-old shot stopper is currently turning out for American side, Michigan Stars, in the National Independent Soccer Association side.

The former Dynamos goalie is likely expected to work hard to re-gain the gaffers trust. This after the Croat also called up Martin Mapisa who will also feature in the Warriors squad.

Mukuruva is set to face stiff competition from the newly selected Zimbabwe international goalkeeper, who plays for Zamora FC in Spain and has made a number of attractive headlines.

Loga named four goalkeepers for the upcoming two AFCON qualifier matches. Ariel Sibanda, Tatenda Mukuruva, Martina Mapisa and Talbert Shumba.

But it is not yet certain whether Mukuru and Mapisa will feature for the Warriors, following different lockdown regulations that are being enforced by other countries.

Zimbabwe will play Botswana away on 25 March and host Zambia four days after.

Placed second in group H with 5 points, the Warriors need to collect maximum points in Gaborone.

Whilst if Zambia fail to be beat group leaders Algeria at home, then Zimbabwe would have qualified for the 2023 AFCON finals. Nehanda Radio