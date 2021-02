Gogo Elita Gochera (80) who starred as Mai Ngoromani in the popular comedy TV series Paraffin, died on Thursday from suspected kidney failure, Nehanda Radio has learnt.

Mai Ngoromani who lived in Zengeza 4 will be buried on Saturday in Zvimba.

Paraffin which starred Phillip Gadzikwa Mushangwe, was a mainstay of Zimbabwean television in the early 1990’s.