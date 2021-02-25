Comair to resume Zim flights

South Africa Africa’s private airline group, Comair, says its British Airways brand will restart daily flights between Johannesburg and Harare at the end of next month.

Last year, Comair went into business rescue largely due to the adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown imposed by South Africa as part of that country’s efforts to contain the spread of the deadly viral infection.

The business rescue initiative also implied temporary suspension of all the group’s commercial air traffic.

Comair, which operates the British Airways brand in Southern Africa and Kulula low-cost carrier said it was ready for booking seats on the restored flights.

“We are delighted to re-open bookings for our services to Harare as part of the gradual ramp-up to our schedule,” executive head of revenue management, Mr Desmond O’Connor, said Monday.

“Bookings for the regional route are open from today and will start operating on March 28 2021.

“The flights will offer choice for customers who would like to fly to a regional destination from South Africa.”

The airline resumed services with its British Airways brand last year in early December. The Herald.