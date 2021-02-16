South Africa is not returning the AstraZeneca vaccines, says Mkhize

By Siyabonga Mkhwanazi

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has denied they are returning the 1 million AstraZeneca doses they received from the Serum Institute of India.

This follows earlier reports that the country would send back the consignment they got a few weeks ago to inoculate people.

Speaking during the debate on the State of the Nation Address on Tuesday, Mkhize said: “We would also like to categorically refute the speculation in the media that we have returned the stock to India, we have not.

“The AstraZeneca doses we purchased have been offered to the African Union platform, of which we are part of, and the AU will distribute to those countries who have already expressed interest in acquiring the stock. Therefore please be assured there will be no wasteful and fruitless expenditure.”

Mkhize said they would continue with efforts to ensure they reach herd immunity.

The government had said they want to vaccinate 40 million people, or 67% of the population, by the end of the year.

The issue of vaccines comes as government announced they are speaking to a number of pharmaceutical companies to supply South Africa with vaccines.

Political Bureau