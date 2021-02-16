VP Mohadi left bleeding after being bashed over extramarital affair with CIO

Vice President Kembo Mohadi was left nursing wounds after being bashed over an extramarital affair with a married female Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) agent who works in his office.

According to ZimLive sources, Mohadi was on Sunday left bleeding after a raucous showdown with Jacob Mumpande, Abigail’s husband, who was accusing him of dating his wife.

Mumpande together with his wife allegedly stormed the 71-year-old’s Milcox Road residence in Glen Lorne after learning of the affair.

It is also alleged that, an unidentified woman who was with Mohadi inside his Harare home got so angry at the discovery that he was seeing another woman she hit the vice president with an object, possibly a shoe, which caused him to bleed from the head, following the confrontation with Mumpande that took about an hour.

ZimLive noted that Mumpande had obtained recordings of phone calls of the vice president talking to Abigail and expressing his undying love for her. He also allegedly sent her nudes.

Speaking in to Abigail in isiNdebele a seemingly Mohadi voice is heard saying, “Ngithe ngikutshele ukuthi ngiyakuthanda, angisoze ngafa ngabuyela emuva (I called to say I love you, and I’ll never change my mind).”

Mohadi also referred to Abigail as “my wife” in another recording, and commented that she looked beautiful at work. “I loved you more,” he said.

And betraying his knowledge that she is married, he told her how he had called her late at night then quickly hung-up, realising she might be with her husband.

“The vice president just kept apologising. They left after an hour. Abigail was in tears,” a source briefed on the incident said.

It has been revealed that soon after the confrontation, Mumpande told Mohadi that his wife would no longer work for him, the source said. Reverend Paul Damasane, the permanent secretary in Mohadi’s office, was instructed by Mohadi to process her transfer as early as Monday.

The source added: “When Mohadi came out of the house, he had a small amount of blood on his forehead, and his hands were slightly swollen. It was clear it became quite physical in there with the woman he was with before Mumpande arrived.”

Mohadi was driven out of his residence following the hubbub, returning after two hours. It was unclear if the vice president had seen a doctor during his absence.

Damasane said on Monday morning: “I’m hearing this for the first time. I was in Bulawayo yesterday. I just met the vice president in his office for our daily morning brief and what you are asking me did not come up at all.”

Abigail told ZimLive she was at work, but denied having an affair with Mohadi. When confronted with the leaked recordings of their phone calls by the publication, she declined to answer further questions.