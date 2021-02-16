Gems captain Felistus Kwangwa makes dream debut in England

By Innocent Kurira

Zimbabwe national netball team captain Felistus Kwangwa wrote her own piece of history by becoming the first Zimbabwean to feature in the English Netball Super League when she made her debut for Surrey Storm in their 42-40 win over London Pulse on Saturday.

Kwangwa also featured in Surrey Storm’s 41-53 loss to Saracens Mavericks on Sunday.

On both occasions, she was introduced as a substitute.

Surrey Storms will next face Leeds Rhinos and Celtic Dragons on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

She was signed by Surrey Storm on November 11 after being crowned the best player in the Telkom Challenge in South Africa in 2019.

Surrey Storm had been following her performances in the 2019 Vitality Netball World Cup held in Liverpool and she did not disappoint, as she scooped two player of the match awards in the tournament.

Kwangwa was a bronze medalist at the 2018 African championships in Uganda and was part of the team that came fourth in the 2019 African Netball Championships held in Cape Town, South Africa. The Chronicle