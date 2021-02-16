Low activity as SA reopens Beitbridge Border Post

By Thupeyo Muleya

There is low activity at Beitbridge Border Post with only commercial truck drivers using the point of entry to cross into either Zimbabwe or South Africa.

According to border officials less than 100 people used the port of entry between 6AM and 10AM.

South Africa opened 20 of its land borders today including Beitbridge.

However, Zimbabwe is yet to review lockdown protocols.

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Kazembe Kazembe said on Sunday that the opening of borders will be informed by the situation in the country.

“Our decisions pertaining to opening of borders are informed by the situation obtaining in our country. The national Covid-19 taskforce monitors the situation on the ground and makes recommendations to Cabinet. The Ministry of Health and Child Care also monitors and assesses the situation and makes decisions on that basis,” said the Minister. The Chronicle