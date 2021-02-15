Police officers in stocktheft gang

Five people from Mvuma including two police officers and a general hand at Mvuma Police Station have been arrested for allegedly stealing and selling five cattle.

One of the supects is employed by the complainant Mr Tichaona Denhere as a domestic worker and he allegedly connived with a neighbour who acted as a village head, to steal his employer’s cattle.

The court heard that Elvis Takawira allegedly connived with Vimbai Magudu to steal cattle belonging to his employer and Constables Christian Muchemwa, Sithule Nhliziyo and the general hand Emmanuel Khami fraudulently cleared the stolen beasts.

This was heard when Takawira (46) Magudu (24), Muchemwa (44), Nhliziyo (36) and Khami (46) appeared before Mvuma magistrate Mr Tatenda Makwanya facing five counts of stock theft.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges and were remanded in custody to March 4.

It is the State case that on May 20, last year and at plot number 221, Central Estates Mvuma, Takawira allegedly stole a beast from Mr Denhere.

Magudu allegedly signed the clearance papers pretending to be the village head.

Muchemwa allegedly cleared the beast allegedly knowing that it didn’t belong to Takawira.

On September 23 last year and at the same plot and using the same modus operandi, the accused allegedly took advantage of Mr Denhere’s absence and stole three cattle and sold them to Ishmael Mazambani.

They also allegedly stole one bull and sold it to Agripa Ruhanya of Mvuma. Mazambani and Ruhanya allegedly approached the police for clearance of the cattle.

Khami was allegedly tasked with clearing the cattle. He allegedly completed forms 392 and facilitated the collection of the cattle.

On October 4, Takawira and Magudu allegedly stole another beast from Mr Denhere. They allegedly approached the police and sought clearance of the beast.

Nhliziyo allegedly cleared the beast without any stock register. A tip off was made to the police leading to the arrest of the accused persons.

The stolen cattle are valued at about $200 000. Ms Hellen Khosa is appearing for the State. The Chronicle