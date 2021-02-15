Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

One dies in Zimplats mine accident



By Conrad Mupesa

An employee of one of Zimplats’ contractors died yesterday from injuries he sustained when a high wall collapsed at the entrance of Ngwarati Mine in Mhondoro-Ngezi.

FILE – A worker drives a vehicle at Zimplats’ Ngwarati Mine in Mhondoro-Ngezi May 30, 2014. (Reuters)

Zimplats head of corporate affairs, Busi Chindove confirmed the incident that occurred yesterday around 9.50am.

“Zimplats is deeply saddened to confirm a mine fatality incident that occurred at the company’s Ngwarati Mine in Mhondoro-Ngezi,” she said.



“Sadly, one employee working for one of the company’s contractors, succumbed to injuries sustained in the incident that occurred when a high wall collapsed at the Ngwarati Mine box-cut (entrance to the mine).

“The tragic incident occurred at 09.50hrs on Sunday February 14, 2021.”

Mrs Chindove said despite the accident, Zimplats remains committed to delivering a safe working environment for its employees.

Zimplat’s chief executive, Mr Alex Mhembere said the rest of the workers were evacuated safely.

“It is indeed a difficult time for the whole Zimplats family. Our sincere condolences go to the family, colleagues, and friends of the deceased. The Herald

