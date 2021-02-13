Four mbanje smugglers nabbed

Police have arrested four people in Chisumbanje area in Manicaland province who were in possession of more than 2000 kg of mbanje destined for Harare.

The four, Austin Runozivei (38), Langton Tatenda (24), Davida Bhero (52) and Langton Itai (22) are assisting police with investigations.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests and said investigations were still in progress.

“On February 10 at around 6pm in Mwangazi area, the suspects were travelling in a Nissan Caravan registration number AEU 3355 towards Rimbi business area and were intercepted by a team of officers after an ambush,” he said.

The team of officers recovered about 26 x 90kg bags containing mbanje in the car.

“Investigations revealed that the 107kg of mbanje was destined for Harare and investigations are continuing.”

He however warned that police are out in full force to arrest anyone found on the wrong side of the law.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said there were people taking advantage of the Covid-19 lock down to commit criminal offences.

He said the police has since deployed both uniformed and plain officers to arrest those committing crimes.

In June last year, police in Ruwangwe arrested six people after they were being found in possession of over 180kg of mbanje in one of the suspect’s house.

Police impounded a vehicle believed to have been used to transport the illegal drug.

The ZRP in Manicaland province also intercepted two trucks ferrying 6,7tonnes of marijuana suspected to have been smuggled into the country.

In January last year, a haulage truck ferrying 4,7 tonnes of mbanje was intercepted along the Nyanga-Nyamapanda Road while another with over two tonnes was stopped by alert Zimra officers soon after leaving Forbes Border Post near Mutare. The Herald