Man kills stepson over ‘wrong’ airtime

A Chitungwiza man was arrested this week for fatally assaulting his 11-year-old stepson with a hammer after the boy bought airtime worth $50 instead of $20.

Owen Nyamukachi allegedly struck Strive Madamombe with the hammer in the head, leading to the boy’s death.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident yesterday.

“The sad incident occurred on February 7, 2021 where Nyamukachi who is a stepfather to the Madamombe, gave the boy US$1 and sent him to buy $20 airtime. It is reported that Madamombe came back with $50 airtime instead of $20,” he said.

“This angered Nyamukachi who took a hammer and assaulted Madamombe in the head. He sustained a deep cut and fell down. He eventually died.”

Nyamukachi attempted to kill himself when he realised what he had done and was rushed to a local hospital where he was admitted.

Meanwhile, police are investigating a case in which a man from Featherstone allegedly killed his wife after a marital dispute.

“The incident occurred on February 8 after the couple had a misunderstanding during the night,” Asst Comm Nyathi said. A relative who was sleeping in the next room heard the misunderstanding but did not think it would end fatally so he continued with his sleep.

“In the morning, the relative alerted neighbours and they checked in the house where they found the wife Mrs Judith Murwira lying dead on the sofa with a rope around her neck.”

He added that the villagers continued to search and found the husband Mr Cuthbert Zvaita lying unconscious at the back of the main house.

“The matter was reported to the police, who ferried the deceased to St Michael hospital mortuary. Zvaita was pronounced dead on admission to the hospital.”

He urged the public to always resolve disputes peacefully.

“Parents should not use forceful means whenever they are solving issues with children. We also urge couples to always resolve their disputes peacefully.” The Herald