Kwangwa ready for Vitality Netball Super League debut

By Grace Chingoma

Zimbabwe netball team captain, Felisitus Kwangwa, says she is excited, and nervous, ahead of her debut for Surrey Storm, in the Vitality Netball Super League in the United Kingdom tomorrow.

The Vitality Netball Super League returns this weekend, after the 2020 season was cancelled, with just four rounds played, due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

The goal defender was the first local player to join the league, regarded as one of the best in the world, in November.

Kwangwa has been training with the team for the past two months.

“I am excited that it’s really happening, my first game but, at the same time I’m nervous because I don’t know what to expect on the day.

“We have a double header this weekend.

“I have learnt a lot, in the past weeks, and I can say I am fit enough to play.

“My fitness levels can still improve, from where I am, with time.’’

Although, the indoor facilities at Surrey Sports Park are different from what Kwangwa was used to here, she believes she won’t struggle much.

Her experience, having played international matches using the same facilities, could come in handy.

Kwangwa was an integral part of the Lady Chevrons during their maiden appearance at the World Cup in 2019 in Liverpool.

The Gems announced their presence, on the global stage, with a fine show, which saw them finishing in eighth place, out of the 16 countries, which took part.

Surrey are seeking to rediscover their form, of five years ago, when they won two consecutive Superleague Grand Finals.

They finished eighth, in the last league season, in 2019.

And, they have strengthened their defensive end, by acquiring the Gems captain.

Surrey have also secured the Northern Ireland duo of Emma Magee and Lauren Tait and Strathclyde Sirens, who joined from Strathclyde Sirens.

Malawi international star, Joyce Mvula, and the South African trio of Lefebre Rademan, Sigi Burger and Ine-Mari Venter, are also playing in the Super League.

Venter’s club, Saracens Mavericks, meet Kwangwa’s side, in a battle of the two African stars.

Venter joined Mavericks from Australian side, Queensland Firebrands.

The duo of Rademan and Burger are at London Pulse.

Rademan was signed following her outstanding performance against England in a Test match in 2019.

Mvula joined Manchester Thunder in 2017 and is the club’s fans favourite.

She netted 216 goals, at the World Cup, and is expected to play a crucial role for her club, which is tipped to retain the league title. The Herald