Bosso turn to former juniors striker

By Ricky Zililo

Striker Lynothh Chikuhwa, a product of the Highlanders juniors, has retraced his footsteps back to Bosso by signing a two-year contract with the club.

Chikuhwa, known by his nickname Sonjy, returns “home” following a five year-stint in Botswana.

The Mzilikazi-bred footie, who turns 28 years old on April 5, is one of the three additions Highlanders have made to their squad.

The others are former Bulawayo City, Bulawayo Chiefs and Black Rhinos defender Andrew Tandi and experienced defensive midfielder Winston Mhango.

Chikuhwa had scored eight goals in 13 matches he played for Botswana Railways (BR) before Covid-19 brought the Botswana Premiership to a halt and is excited to be back at Bosso.

“Highlanders is home. Just like the biblical prodigal son, I’m happy to be back home and I promise to do my best to help the club achieve good results. I’ve travelled, seen challenges and gained experience which I hope will help me add value to Highlanders.

“I know the culture of the club because I was groomed here when I was a junior alongside the likes of Kudakwashe Mahachi, Ray Lunga and Marvellous Nakamba back then when we were coached by Dumaza Dube. I can’t wait for the games to start and do my thing,” said Chikuhwa.

The striker captained Bosso’s Division Two side in 2012 and went on to help Tsholotsho FC gain promotion to the Premier Soccer League by winning the Zifa Southern Region Division One League title in 2014.

Chikuhwa was Tsholotsho’s top goal scorer in 2015 with seven goals.

In 2016, he packed his bags for Botswana’s Premiership side Black Forest after being scouted by Mompati Ditiro, who drove from Gaborone to watch Chikuhwa during one of Tsholotsho’s training sessions.

He didn’t last long at Forest as he was snapped up by Security Systems at the start of the 2016/17 season and went on to score six goals from 12 starts.

Chikuhwa was on the move again in the mid-season of 2018, joining Miscellaneous FC of Serowe where he registered some blistering form scoring eight goals in nine matches.

The former Mzilikazi Primary and Sobukhazi High School pupil, wants to use his stay at Highlanders as another career springboard.

“Like I said, I’m back home and my desire is to have a good season and maybe attract interest from clubs outside the country. Playing for Highlanders is every player’s dream as it gives you an opportunity to be spotted on a bigger stage. This is a lifetime opportunity and I want to make the best out of it,” said Chikuhwa.

Bosso coach Mandla Mpofu described Chikuhwa as a “prolific” striker who can serve them well.

"He's a prolific striker, who has played in the local premiership and even in Botswana he was playing in the topflight. With his experience, he knows what's expected of him. Some may ask why a striker from Botswana? Statistics don't lie and we analysed his statistics. If he can give us double figures then that will be good for us," said Mpofu.