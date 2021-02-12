WATCH – MDC Alliance youths stage flash demo demanding by elections

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

MDC Alliance youths on Friday staged a flash demo outside the premises of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) headquarters in Harare demanding that by elections be held.

Over thirty youths partook in the protests holding placards that read various messages such as “Free Alan Moyo,” and “We want diaspora vote’” to mention but a few.

The youths chanted the slogan “Jambaja neZEC” which translates “We are at war with ZEC.”

The MDC youths further affixed papers with the message, “We want by elections now,” at ZEC’s main entrance.