Catholic University postpones examinations

Catholic University of Zimbabwe (CUZ) has postponed all its end of semester examinations after the country reverted back to level four lockdown to ensure the safety of students.

The examinations, which were scheduled to start today will now be written on dates to be announced next week.

Some students had voiced concern that they were expected to sit for three hour examinations from 2pm to 5pm when there is a curfew that starts at 6 pm.

A statement issued by the university’s public relations department indicated that new examination dates would be announced at the end of the extended level four lockdown on February 15.

“We advise that following a review of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation and the resultant lockdown the planned examinations have been rescheduled.”

“We acknowledge that movement is very limited and cumbersome. New examination dates will be advised by the 15th of February. The health and safety of our students continue to be of primary concern to us.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause. We encourage all students to continue focusing on exam preparations.”

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 disease last year most schools, colleges and universities have been closed to ensure the safety of both students and staff. The Herald