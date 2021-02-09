Another ‘coup general’ Douglas Nyikayaramba succumbs to Covid-19

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Major General (Rtd) Douglas Nyikayaramba (64) who was Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Mozambique, one of the generals who led a military coup that ousted late former President Robert Mugabe in 2017 has died of Covid-19.

Nyikayaramba was the former Chief of Staff in the Zimbabwe National Army before he was sent to Mozambique. Outspoken Norton legislator Temba Mliswa confirmed the death of Nyikayaramba.

“Gutted to receive news that Ambassador, Rtd. Major-General Douglas Nyikayaramba is no more after succumbing to Covid-19. A General par excellence, he is certainly most deserving of National Hero status. MHDSRIEP,” said Mliswa.

Nyikayaramba was also believed to be an ally of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

He is the third of the coup generals to die from Covid-19 after former Air Force chief Perrance Shiri and ex-prisons boss Paradzai Zimondi.

On Monday, Mnangagwa appointed Frederick Shava as the new Foreign Minister to replace the late Minister Sibusiso Moyo who succumbed to Covid-19 at the end of last month.

Shava was Zimbabwe’s ambassador to the United Nations (UN) before the new appointment.

Mnangagwa also made several new appointments including that of Chikomba Central MP Felix Mhona as the Transport Minister. Mhona also replaces the late Transport Minister Joel Biggie Matiza who died after testing Covid-19 positive last month.

Other appointments are of former journalist Kindness Paradza as the Deputy Information Minister, Mike Madiro, Deputy Transport Minister, Ruth Mavhunga-Maboyi, Deputy Home Affairs Minister and Nokhuthula Matsikenyere as Minister of State for Manicaland.

Matsikenyere replaces the late Ellen Gwaradzimba who also succumbed to Covid-19.