Traumatic: Five Siyachitema family members succumb to Covid-19

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Radio |

Anglican Bishop Jonathan Siyachitema lost his wife Rosemary, two daughters Elizabeth and another one named after her mother, as well as his siblings Reverend Fanuel and Judith Bindu who all succumbed to Covid-19 in the space of two weeks.

The late Consumer Council of Zimbabwe (CCZ) executive director, Rosemary succumbed to Covid-19 complications two weeks ago, three days before her daughter Elizabeth died.

The Anglican diocese of Harare Bishop Farai Mutamiri and the Anglican Communion Worldwide has since released a statement of consolation for the Siyachitema family.

“I certainly believe that this is too traumatic for him to even comprehend. As a church, we pray for the Lord Almighty to give him strength to hold on to his faith even in these dark hours of his life.

“May God heal their broken hearts and bring that peace which passes all understanding throughout this sad and sorrowful phase in the family’s life.

“May Bishop Jonathan also draw strength from the words of the Psalmist in Psalm 71,” he said.

Rosemary served on numerous boards locally and internationally, among them Zimbabwe Women’s Resource Centre Network, National Pricing and Income Commission, Buy Zimbabwe, Anti-Money Laundering Advisory Committee, Food Standards Advisory Council, Consumers International, World Urban Network, Young Men’s Christian Association, Marketers Association Zimbabwe Superbrands Adjudicator and Non-State Actors Forum.

The Gateway Community was also saddened by the death of Elizabeth who once served as a school counsellor.

“The Gateway Community is saddened by the untimely death of Ms Elizabeth Siyachitema, our former School Counsellor. Liz was full of life and always a joy to be around.

“Our heartfelt condolences go to her son and the rest of her family. You will forever be in the hearts of the ❤️💙 family.”

As of Monday morning, Zimbabwe recorded 34,617 confirmed Covid-19 cases, an encouraging number of 28,719 recoveries and 1236 deaths.

Among the deaths recorded at the end of last month, is late Foreign Affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo, Transport Minister Joel Biggie Matiza and former Zimbabwe Prison Service Commissioner-General Paradzai Zimondi who all succumbed to Covid-19- related complications. Nehanda Radio