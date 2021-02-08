Khupe recovers from Covid-19 and gradually coming back to public life

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

MDC-T vice-president Thokozani Khupe is recovering from the deadly coronavirus and is gradually coming back to public life, her spokesman Khaliphani Phugeni told Nehanda Radio.

Khupe contracted the virus at the MDC-T extraordinary congress (EOC) held in Harare last year December which turned out to be a super spreader event following reports that a number of party officials were suspected to have contracted Covid-19.

One of the MDC’s founding leaders, Cephas Makuyana succumbed to the virus after attending the event.

At the congress, there was a bizarre moment when Khupe used her mask as a handkerchief to wipe her nose before wearing it again and she was hospitalised the following day after contracting Covid-19.

In an interview with Nehanda Radio, her spokesman, Phugeni said Khupe has recovered adding that she was gradually getting back to public life.

“Dr Khupe is doing well. She has now recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic and you will see her slowly coming back into public life,” he said.

“Covid-19 is a very dangerous disease and it has got its own effects even long after you have recovered. So don’t be surprised when you see that she is seemingly taking longer than what you would have expected. Recovering from Covid-19 means that you come back gradually.”

As of Monday morning, Zimbabwe recorded 34,617 confirmed Covid-19 cases, an encouraging number of 28,719 recoveries and 1236 deaths.

Among the deaths recorded last month is late Foreign Affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo, Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Joel Biggie Matiza and former Zimbabwe Prison Service Commissioner-General Paradzai Zimondi who all succumbed to Covid-19- related complications.