Bosso hunt for Muduhwa replacement

By Fortune Mbele

Highlanders have begun searching for an experienced centre-back to replace Peter Muduhwa , who recently joined Tanzanian champions Simba SC on loan.

Muduhwa inked a six-month loan deal with Simba SC, who have said if he impresses in the short spell, they will engage him on a permanent transfer.

The defender will play in the Caf Champions League group stages for Simba SC, where he will be assessed.

Although it is not clear when football will resume in Zimbabwe due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown, coach Mandla Mpofu yesterday said it was paramount they find a player of Muduhwa’s pedigree soon.

“It is not going to be easy to replace a player of Peter’s calibre considering the immense contribution he has made to the club,” Mpofu said.

“He became a big player and pillar of strength for Highlanders. He needs to be replaced and the sooner the better. We have to go out there and look for an experienced player that will fit into his boots. We need a versatile player who will come in and give us that experience because we are talking about a critical area here and we have to be intact when football starts.”

Mpofu said they were aware that Muduhwa would make a break outside the country but the Simba SC move took them by surprise.

“We knew all along that the time would come when Peter would go outside the country but look, this move came unexpectedly but we are happy he has finally managed to get that opportunity to go. We wish him all the best in his endeavours.”

Before he joined Simba SC, Muduhwa was also on the radar of the Kelvin Kaindu-coached Zambian outfit Nkana FC, who signed Kevin Moyo and Gilroy Chimwemwe.

Chimwemwe joined Nkana from Buildon, previously coached by Kaindu.

Muduhwa was also targeted by UD Songo of Mozambique, who wrote to Highlanders last year, but he snubbed the side, eyeing better opportunities after taking part in the African Nations Championships in Cameroon where the Warriors suffered an early exit.

In August last year, Highlanders lost another key player Prince Dube to Tanzanian side Azam, with Brian Banda crossing the floor to FC Platinum and Tinashe Makanda recently joining Dynamos. NewsDay