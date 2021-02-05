Four years later… ‘Ndege Boy’ resurfaces as Khanyi Mbau’s boyfriend

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Remember Kudzai Terrence Mushonga, the alleged fugitive who vanished into thin air four years ago? Well he has resurfaced dating one of South Africa’s hottest celebrities, Khanyi Mbau.

Mushonga picked up the nickname “Ndege Boy” after some media reports had claimed he was the youngest Zimbabwean to ever own an airline. (Ndege is shona for aeroplane).

Three months after Mbau, a reality TV star, broke up with longtime boyfriend Tebogo Lerole, she shared on social media that she was ready to get back into the dating scene.

She however insisted that the guy must be rich. Well it seems the 28-year-old Zimbabwean man who ran away with US$166 000 from a Micro-financier has won her heart.

“I feel like going on a date with a very handsome rich man 2moro night, serious people only. Ps. I said handsome and rich. Tag me,” tweeted Mbau in November 2020.

Ndege Boy fled the country in 2016 after he and two friends duped a Micro-financier. His whereabouts were not known.

In 2017 the police in Zimbabwe reportedly launched a manhunt for the three fraudsters.

Mbau is also no stranger to controversy as she has been accused of being the most dangerous ‘gold digger’ in the country. She even admitted to dating rich old men for money.

The Zimbabwean police haven’t released a statement about the resurfacing of Ndege Boy.