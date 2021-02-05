Ex-lover threatens Mliswa with sex tapes… MP slams ‘bitter slay queen’

Norton legislator Temba Mliswa’s estranged girlfriend Susan Mutami claims she has nudes and sex tapes of the outspoken independent Member of Parliament but says she will not release them in order to protect the integrity of her children. Mliswa however branded her a “bitter slay queen.”

Mutami set Twitter ablaze last week after posting that she is three months pregnant with Mliswa’s twins.

“I have Temba nudes and sex videos but I will not post them here because I need to protect the integrity of my unborn twins. Temba Mliswa needs professional help,” she tweeted.

Days earlier, Mutami accused the independent lawmaker of being gay, adding she broke up with him after he asked her to bring a man in bed for a threesome.

In an interview with ZimLive, Mliswa branded Mutami a “bitter slay queen” being exploited by vindictive government ministers angry with him for exposing their corrupt tendencies.

“Mutami’s allegations are false, if she had my private videos she would be circulating them by now but what we are witnessing is only her nude videos and pictures circulating on social media,” he said.

“I am worried about the psyche of Zimbabwean citizens to show keen interest over private matters instead of issues of national development and corruption. It really shows we need more psychiatrists in this country.

“We should be worried and querying modalities, practicality, and accessibility of the vaccine for example. Mutami is a bitter slay queen fabricating falsehoods with the aid of state agents associated with some cabinet ministers who harbor bad blood because I expose their corrupt dealings,” Mliswa charged.

In another video of their happier times, Mliswa is heard saying, “Hi, father of my twins. I love you and miss you, the babies are doing just fine, you are the only one that’s currently not available.”

“I’m just laying down upstairs and Tinaye is hosting his party downstairs playing music, I miss you husband,” she said before blowing a kiss.

Another video clip posted by Ex Zanu PF MP that appears to have been recorded in happier times, Mliswa is heard bragging about his sexual excursions with Mutami while calming a concerned friend.

“[laughs]… don’t worry, it was good pu*y Raymond, it was good pu.y but, I gave a good dk and she regrets not having it, she has sent me nude pictures to come and fk and play with the pu*y,” the father of 18 says.

“I am single. I can do it, it’s not a scandal and she is single too. Slay queens, you know, they have skills, you know, but then the CIO wanted to use her, July Moyo (local government minister) and Muda (state security minister Owen Ncube) but it’s nothing to worry about.”

Mliswa last week branded Mutami a “project” who had only moved out of his Avondale apartment because she couldn’t afford to “continue paying rent” and dismissed her gay claims.

“Next time she should advise her handlers to strategise better and punch harder as the gay slur was a weak blow which couldn’t be further from the truth. I can only warn any other would-be victims against her; beware!!” Mliswa cautioned on Twitter.