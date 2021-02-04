Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Thieves break into Bulawayo mayor’s car

By Nqobile Tshili

Thieves last night broke into Bulawayo Mayor councillor Solomon Mguni’s car and stole cash among other valuables at his home in Nkulumane suburb.

Bulawayo mayor Solomon Mguni

Cllr Mguni discovered the crime on Thursday morning.

He said he had forgotten his wallet in the vehicle and the thieves also got away with his car battery.

Nkulumane suburb is one of the six western suburbs that police identified as hotspots for burglary cases which in some instances lead to women being raped. The Chronicle

