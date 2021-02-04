15 more people succumb to Covid-19

The country yesterday recorded 150 new Covid-19 positive cases and 15 deaths. The seven-day rolling average for new cases falls to 237 from 258 yesterday.

All the 150 are local cases with Harare recording the highest of 51.

Bulawayo recorded 26 new positive cases.

Harare and Mashonaland East recorded six deaths each with Bulawayo, Manicaland and Midlands recorded a single death each.

As of 2 February 2021, there were 178 hospitalised cases, 98 mild to moderate, 65 severe and 15 in Intensive Care Units.

A total of 2 829 tests were done.

A total of 597 new recoveries reported with the National Recovery rate standing at 80.6percent.

Active cases went down to 5304.

“As of 3 February 2021, Zimbabwe has now recorded 33 964 cases, 27391 recoveries and 1269 deaths,” reads statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care. The Chronicle