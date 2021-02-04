Law Society elects new president

By Mashudu Netsianda

The Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) has elected a new president to replace prominent Bulawayo lawyer, Mr Thandazani Masiye-Moyo, who stepped down after completing his full two-year term at the helm of the organisation.

Mr Masiye- Moyo, a senior partner at Masiye-Moyo and Associates Legal Practitioners in Bulawayo, was replaced by Harare lawyer and senior partner at Coghlan Welsh and Guest, Mr Wellington Magaya.

Mr Magaya will be deputised by Ms Rumbidzai Matambo.

The two were elected at the society’s first council meeting of the year on February 1, 2021, that followed the election of councillors at the 2020 Annual General Meeting in December.

Mr Masiye-Moyo said he was leaving the society in very capable hands and was confident the profession’s future was guaranteed.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Magaya said he was humbled by the trust fellow members of LSZ bestowed on him.

He will serve a two-year term to December 2022.

Key amongst the responsibilities Mr Magaya targeted to deal with was maintaining the integrity of the profession.

Mr Magaya said LSZ under his stewardship will strive to improve efficiencies at policy and operational levels. The Chronicle .