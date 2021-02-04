Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Ngarivhume seeks bail relaxation

By Miriam Mangwaya

Oppositions Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume has approached the High Court seeking relaxation of his bail conditions, arguing that he was risking contracting COVID-19 by regularly reporting to a local police station.

Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume (left) seen here with journalist Hopewell Chin'ono (centre)
Ngarivhume is on bail on charges of inciting public violence after he allegedly organised the foiled July 31 protests last year.

He was ordered to report three days per week at Waterfalls Police Station, but through his lawyer Moses Nkomo, he wants the court to lessen the reporting times to once every fortnight. His application was heard yesterday by judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi, who said he would deliver ruling on Monday.

State prosecutors, however, opposed his application, saying there were no changed circumstances since COVID-19 had been there even before the bail conditions were set.

Justice Chitapi will also today make a ruling on bail appeal of the incarcerated former Zanu PF youth leader Jim Kunaka who is facing charges of inciting public violence. News Day

