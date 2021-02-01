Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

New sanctions regime for Zim security chiefs – UK

By Silas Nkala

The United Kingdom (UK) has placed four Zimbabwean security chiefs Zimbabwe under the UK’s new autonomous sanctions regime, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has announced.

Minister of State for National Security in the President’s Office, Owen Ncube
Raab says the quartet are responsible for humana riths violations including the deaths of 23 Zimbabwean protestors.

Minister for State Security Owen Ncube, Director General of the Central Intelligence Organisation, Isaac Moyo, Commissioner General of the Zimbabwe Republic Police Godwin Matanga and the former Brigadier General, Commander of the Presidential Guard and Tactical Commander of the National Reaction Force Anselem Sanyatwe will face travel bans and asset freeze.

“These sanctions send a clear message that we will hold to account those responsible for the most egregious human rights violations, including the deaths of innocent Zimbabweans.”

“These sanctions target senior individuals in the Government, and not ordinary Zimbabweans. We will continue to press for the necessary political and economic reforms that will benefit all Zimbabweans,” Raab said in a statement.  News Day

