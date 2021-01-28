Valencia interested in Nakamba

By Innocent Kurira

Despite his splendid performance when Aston Villa saw off the challenge of Newcastle last weekend, midfielder Marvellous Nakamba continues to be the subject of a possible move away from Villa Park in this transfer window.

After the Newcastle encounter, Villa manager, Dean Smith said: “Marvelous came in against Newcastle and was excellent, and that’s important. When you have good structure and organisation, players can come in and they know their roles.”

On Tuesday, Aston Villa completed the signing of midfielder Morgan Sanson from Marseille on a four-and-a-half-year deal, fueling talk of Nakamba moving away from Villa.

Nakamba has long been linked with a move to Galatasaray of Turkey, but now appears to have caught the eye of Spanish side Valencia, according to reports from Spain.

Reports say Valencia will turn their attention to Nakamba as a replacement for Arsenal man Lucas Torreira, who has failed to make a mark in Spain.

The central midfielder, who became the third Zimbabwean player after Peter Ndlovu and Benjani Mwaruwari to ply their trade in the English Premiership, joined Villa in August of 2019.

He made 19 Premier League appearances for Villa last term and only two this season. The Chronicle